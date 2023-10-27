After a successful year undefeated in the 5x5 Roller Derby Championship Battlegrounds Division, Blue Mountains Roller Derby League's travel team - The Free Sisters - will play their final game of the year on home turf on Sunday November 5 at Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
The team beat the Northern Beaches Roller Derby League convincingly 258 points to 102 on October 21 in South Windsor, taking out first place for the battlegrounds 5x5 division and ending the season undefeated.
They are thrilled to finally play the Dockyard Dames from Newcastle Roller Derby League. A match up not seen before, it will be an exciting game for the Sisters, coming up against the veteran A-grade team from Newcastle.
Also playing are BMRDL's home teams - The Brawling Banshees and The Gross Valley Dolls - featuring many emerging Blue Mountains skaters with visiting skaters from around NSW rounding out the 2 teams.
Roller Derby is a fun, inclusive full contact sport played by two teams of fifteen skaters on a flat, oval track. The team's 'jammers' score points by lapping the opposing players. The combination of simultaneous offence and defence from both teams, guarantees a load of action and strategy on the track. An overview of the rules will be provided to new spectators to further their understanding on the day.
Blue Mountains Roller Derby League's president, Apple Ya'hair, said of the upcoming game, "Enjoy a fun afternoon here in the Mountains and come check out this fantastic full contact and inclusive sport."
The family-friendly fun kicks off at 2pm with the home team game, with the Free Sisters and Dockyard Dames battling it out at 4pm.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Kids under 12 are free. BMRDL welcomes anyone wanting to get involved in roller derby - whether on skates or as an official. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/bmrdl/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.