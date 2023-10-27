Blue Mountains Gazette
Free Sisters roller derby in last bout for 2023 in Katoomba

October 27 2023 - 4:30pm
After a successful year undefeated in the 5x5 Roller Derby Championship Battlegrounds Division, Blue Mountains Roller Derby League's travel team - The Free Sisters - will play their final game of the year on home turf on Sunday November 5 at Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.

