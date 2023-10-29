Five Mountains villages in top spots for lowest water usage

Five Blue Mountains villages sit in the top 10 for Sydney Water's lowest water consumption, using almost 30 times less water than the worst offenders.
Sydney Water has released statistics this month which shows Blackheath (27.9 kilolitres) in second spot and Mt Victoria (29.75kL) in third place. They are joined by Katoomba (33.10kL), Bullaburra (33.67kL) and Medlow Bath (36.41 kL) as very low water consumers. Berowra Waters was in the number one spot at 23.8 kL - with one kilolitre equivalent to 1000 litres.
In sharp contrast the worst water users are Sydney suburbs Duffys Forest (178 kL) and Point Piper (175kL). The water usage data is from the first quarter of 2023.
Sydney Water's manager water conservation programs Ben Swain commended customers in suburbs with lower water consumption, with water use varying depending on block size, building types and the number of people in a home.
But weather predictions are that rain is expected to hit historic lows over the next year.
So as we head into what is expected to be one of the hottest summers on record, following the driest winter in 37 years, customers are urged to minimise their water use as Sydney faces a potential cycle of water restrictions and inevitable drought.
Early analysis indicates if the dry weather continues, Sydney could be under level one water restrictions in just 12 months by November 2024, or early 2025.
Sydney Water head of water supply and production, Ben Blayney, said when dam levels start to fall, they can drop quickly.
"There is a perception that the dams are full and Sydney's water supply is endless. The message is we cannot wait until the dams are empty to take action," Mr Blayney said.
In November 2022 Warragamba Dam was at 100 per cent capacity, but it has now dropped (October 2023) to 94 per cent. Level one restrictions come in at 60 per cent.
News that obviously most Mountains folk know already was released by Sydney Water to encourage those trying to reduce their consumption - these include simple tips such as shorter showers, using half flush on your toilet, only using the dishwasher or washing machine when needed and turning the tap off when you brush your teeth.
"We understand that no one wants water restrictions to be enforced. Being water wise now helps us maintain dam levels during the dry season and reduce the likelihood and severity of restrictions being placed on all Sydneysiders in future," Mr Swain said.
The Blue Mountains' own Olympic gold canoeist Jessica Fox is fronting a campaign to help educate the public that we can no longer rely on rainfall.
"Everyone needs to understand, the future of water depends on all of us. It's easy to take water for granted, but with a changing climate and a growing population, the time has come for us to tackle demand," Ms Fox said.
"Something as simple as reducing our shower by one minute can save nine litres of water."
Sydney Water will spend $30 billion over the next decade upgrading existing networks and infrastructure as part of a long-term operating plan.
