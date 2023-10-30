Primary school student short films in spotlight at Film by the Eucalypts Festival

For most of the time at Leura Public School, August Grant is a regular year 4 student.
But for one week this term he masqueraded as a villain who freezes people.
The 10-year-old plays the role of the evil antagonist in a short film that will enjoy its world premiere at the Film by the Eucalypts festival in Springwood on November 9.
Acting opposite August is his friend and classmate, Oscar Burnett, who plays the hero who unmasks the villain's true identity and brings him to justice.
The friends showed a dedication to their craft that would impress Steven Spielberg, carefully mapping out the film on storyboards before they started filming at the school.
"It wasn't too hard but it wasn't too easy either," said Oscar of their creative approach.
For a group of Winmalee Public School students, their short film, called The No Syndrome, is a mockumentary about adults who can only say 'no'.
Filmed in the school library, year 6 student Sophie Rayner said one of the biggest challenges was dealing with cast members unable to stifle laughter while filming.
"We had lots of bloopers initially," she said.
The finished film is a collaboration between two year 6 students and two year 4 students. It is one of 10 short films Winmalee Public School submitted for this year's festival - six made the final cut.
Winmalee Public is one of nine schools featured in the festival, along with primary schools from Springwood, Leura, Ellison, Wentworth Falls, Lawson, Blackheath, Glenbrook, and Blaxland.
"Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub is excited to again be supporting this annual event that showcases our young and emerging filmmakers from local public primary schools," said programs co-ordinator Yvonne Hellmers.
"It's incredibly popular with parents and families and the students have a wonderful night walking the red carpet and presenting their films."
The Film by the Eucalypts short film festival will be held at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood on Thursday, November 9. For tickets and more information visit: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
