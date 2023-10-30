Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Community/Your News

Primary school student short films in spotlight at Film by the Eucalypts Festival

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For most of the time at Leura Public School, August Grant is a regular year 4 student.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.