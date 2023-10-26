Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Morning Rockin' Soul at the Hub, Springwood

Updated October 27 2023 - 1:37pm, first published October 26 2023 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committed to Soul are performing at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood. Picture supplied
Committed to Soul are performing at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood. Picture supplied

The mighty seven-piece band, Committed to Soul, are on their way to the Blue Mountains Theatre to deliver some of the biggest hits of soul music including: Mustang Sally, Respect, I Feel Good, Midnight Hour, Can't Help Myself, River Deep Mountain High, and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.