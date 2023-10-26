Morning Rockin' Soul at the Hub, Springwood

The mighty seven-piece band, Committed to Soul, are on their way to the Blue Mountains Theatre to deliver some of the biggest hits of soul music including: Mustang Sally, Respect, I Feel Good, Midnight Hour, Can't Help Myself, River Deep Mountain High, and more.
With a repertoire inspired by the much-loved cult classic Irish film The Commitments, but stretching out to cover some of the all-time great soul performers like Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner and Wilson Picket, this is sure to be a fabulous Morning Melodies concert.
Experience all those great songs that have underpinned pop music ever since with a great band and great voices including: Dee Eather, Lynsey Mackay, Phil Laxton, Ken Harrison, Ron Roberts, Ross Johnston, Garry Lyons.
Morning Melodies at the Hub presents The Soul Story: Committed to Soul on Wednesday, November 8 Morning tea at 10am, performance 11am. Tickets are just $25 and include morning tea. Bookings: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or 4723 5050
