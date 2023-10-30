The Blue Mountains Writers' Festival (October 20-22) attracted about 2000 people. The literary event, hosted by Varuna, the National Writers' House started in 2019, with a pause due to COVID. It returned in 2022 and this year. In 2023 there were 40 author sessions, 12 workshops, five kids' events, a Welcome to Country event, three events at Scenic World, as well as live music, VIP writers' drinks and the ABC's production of Thank God It's Friday.
More than 85 writers appeared at the festival including Charlotte Wood, Clive Hamilton, Holly Ringland, Craig Foster, David Marr, David Suzuki (Canada, live streamed), Ellen van Neerven, Julia Baird, Nardi Simpson, Richard Fidler, Robert Dessaix, as well as 2023 Stella Prize Winner Sarah Holland-Batt and 2023 Miles Franklin Literary Award Winner Shankari Chadran. Events were held at the Carrington, Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and Katoomba Library and Scenic World.
The festival will return in 2024 with updates through their website www.bluemountainswritersfestival.com.au
