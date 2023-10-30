Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Writers' Festival

Updated October 30 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Writers' Festival (October 20-22) attracted about 2000 people. The literary event, hosted by Varuna, the National Writers' House started in 2019, with a pause due to COVID. It returned in 2022 and this year. In 2023 there were 40 author sessions, 12 workshops, five kids' events, a Welcome to Country event, three events at Scenic World, as well as live music, VIP writers' drinks and the ABC's production of Thank God It's Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.