The Blue Mountains Writers' Festival (October 20-22) attracted about 2000 people. The literary event, hosted by Varuna, the National Writers' House started in 2019, with a pause due to COVID. It returned in 2022 and this year. In 2023 there were 40 author sessions, 12 workshops, five kids' events, a Welcome to Country event, three events at Scenic World, as well as live music, VIP writers' drinks and the ABC's production of Thank God It's Friday.

