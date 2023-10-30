There are only a few weeks to go before the Blue Mountains Yoga Festival takes place.
Event organiser Vicky Befki, said "our vision for this event is to bring together the Blue Mountains community to share community spirit and self love through a diversity of Yoga and wellness practices".
Ms Befki is the founder of Flow State Studio in Hazelbrook. The Blue Mountains Yoga & Wellness Festival is on Sunday November 19 in the Mid Mountains Community Centre in Lawson.
"We're doing it now because why not! There's so many wellness and yoga practitioners in the Mountains, and these are practices that we see have so much benefit to people's wellbeing. We have a large yoga community, and now that we can, why not come together and celebrate it while collectively supporting each other towards positive wellbeing in our community."
There will be everything from hatha yoga, to womb yoga (supporting women's health), meditation and kundalini. Tickets are $60 and terrific prizes are on offer, including a massage from White Fox Massage Lawson and a month's free classes at Flow State Studio.
Go to www.bluemountainsyogafest.com.au for more details.
