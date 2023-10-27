Grassroots men's mental health initiative Walk It Off branches out to Central Coast

A group of men has embarked on a 120km walk from Springwood to Terrigal to mark the launch a new mental health initiative on the Central Coast.
About 14 walkers set off from The Bunker in Springwood at 7am on Friday, October 27 and plan to complete the trek by Saturday evening.
The walk will follow a route that includes Blacktown, Bella Vista Farm, Galston, Berowra Waters, Patonga and Kincumber.
It is being held to mark the expansion of the Walk It Off men's mental health initiative to Terrigal.
Organiser Phil Dixon, who has recently moved to the Central Coast, said the establishment of a second Walk It Off group has been a watershed moment. Its success in Springwood has meant they now have a template that can be used to establish Walk It Off groups in other areas.
"If someone in Newcastle says 'I'd like to start one', we've got the formula," said Mr Dixon.
The informal nature of the project has been one of the keys to Walk It Off's success, as has the length of the weekly walks.
"If it was a 10 minute walk it wouldn't work. If it was an hour and a half walk it would be too hard," said Mr Dixon.
Walk It Off Terrigal will hold its first walk on Wednesday, November 1 where participants will start from the Terrigal Haven sportsground.
But the Central Coast launch event was always going to begin in Springwood.
"It was always designed to start from its origins," said Mr Dixon.
"Its humble beginnings are in Springwood - walking from Macquarie Road, crossing the highway and walking up to Buttenshaw Park."
