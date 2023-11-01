Upgrade works around Blackheath have started, with the footpath in Wentworth Street and an area around the Rotary clock and Govetts Leap statue on the highway first to be targeted.
But several residents groups are worried that a key part of the project, the key intersection of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street, will not start until next year.
And the Blackheath Area Community Alliance has also expressed concerns at a $30,000 art screen to be placed in front of a rundown building which is owned by State Rail.
Council hopes to deliver the "liveability, safety and accessibility upgrades" before the end of the year.
The works include: Upgrades of the highway reserve between Neate Park and the Rotary Clock; renewal of the Sutton Lane carpark; new pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Sutton Lane and Wentworth Street; formalisation of on-street parking along Station Street; footpath renewal and parking upgrade on Gardiner Crescent; and Wentworth Street footpath renewal.
Eva Johnstone, convenor of the alliance, said the group was "delighted" to see the works starting.
"We are, however, concerned that we have not received information on the detail design treatment at the intersection of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street. We have always been promised that we would be involved in the design details and this is especially important when it comes to the final design of what will effectively become our town square.
"We are also concerned at the extraordinary cost of $30,000 for an art screen to be placed in front of a derelict building on the highway... We were never in favour of placing a screen in front of the building, nor have we been involved in decisions about its design. These funds would be better redirected to the significant infrastructure works in the town centre."
A council spokeswoman said Mountains sculptor Joel Mitchell had been selected to create a new site-specific public artwork which will help screen the railway building.
Mrs Johnstone said ther alliance was uneasy that money could run out before work on the intersection begins in 2024.
"If there are cost blowouts during the construction of the earlier stages, what will be left for our town square?"
The Rhododendron Festival organisers were also worried that Wentworth St works would not be completed by Saturday's festival day, when the parade travels down that street.
But the council spokeswoman said: "The sections of path along Wentworth Street that are currently blocked off, and being prepared for concreting, will be finished and tidied up ahead of the festival."
Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "Blackheath is a popular destination for locals and visitors to our region and these upgrades will help to make the village more accessible and welcoming for all.
"A key aim is also to improve pedestrian safety, parking and access to local businesses. This is about improving the liveability of Blackheath Village in practical ways.
"Minimising inconvenience for the community and local businesses is front of mind for Council and the upgrade contractors. Our approach is to get the upgrades completed as efficiently as possible before Christmas."
The upgrade is funded under the Western Sydney City Deal Liveability Program and the Building Better Regions Fund and follows previous community consultation as well as the community-endorsed Masterplan, endorsed by Council in 2018.
The planned upgrade of the Wentworth Street and Govetts Leap Road intersection and crossings is still under development and procurement. Further updates to be provided to the community as details are confirmed.
