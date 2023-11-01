Blue Mountains Gazette
Footpaths to be fixed by festival day in Blackheath: Council

JC
By Jennie Curtin
November 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Wentworth Street, Blackheath
Upgrade works around Blackheath have started, with the footpath in Wentworth Street and an area around the Rotary clock and Govetts Leap statue on the highway first to be targeted.

Upper Mountains Correspondent

