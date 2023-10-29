Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath Blackcats win Midwest Rugby League Community Cup premiership

By John Fitzgerald
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 8:34am
Blackheath has won the Midwest Rugby League Community Cup title in an exciting contest against Kandos, 32-28.

