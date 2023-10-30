Blue Mountains City Council lit pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Blue Mountains City Council bathed its Katoomba office in a glowing pink light onOctober 28 and 29.
The colour change was in support of the McGrath Foundation's Pink Up Your Town campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The lighting of the council offices follows a decision by the council in July to explore ways to support the campaign in October.
Commenting on the initiative, Blue Mountains City Council Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "In lighting our council headquarters in pink, we extend our collective support to those navigating the complexities of breast cancer, the dedicated nurses providing integral care, and the researchers diligently working towards eradicating this disease.
"Blue Mountains City Council is honoured to align with the McGrath Foundation, and we hope this act of support will encourage conversation and engagement within our community."
Blue Mountains women aged 50-74 are eligible for free breast screening through BreastScreen NSW, with no GP referral needed. BreastScreen NSW operates Tuesday and Thursdays at Blue Mountains Hospital in Katoomba. To book your free breast screen, or for more information call 13 20 50 or go to www.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au
Since its inception in 2005, the McGrath Foundation has steadfastly supported women and their families through the multifaceted challenges of breast cancer by funding breast care nurses who provide comprehensive care - from the moment of diagnosis and throughout treatment.
Further details about the Pink Up Your Town campaign can be found on the McGrath Foundation's website at www.mcgrathfoundation.com.au.
