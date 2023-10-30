A free Seniors Expo held in Lawson has taught older locals about the services and activities that can help them to live independently.
The expo was held by Council on Thursday October 12 at Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre, in collaboration with the community care sector.
Attendees learned about being tech savvy, preparing for potential emergencies, home help services, and financial advice to assist with the cost of living.
The expo emphasised the importance of seniors being resilient and informed, with the capacity to make decisions impacting on their lives, while focusing on being active and well.
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill said: "Understanding what support and resources are available is essential for older people to be confident in living independently and making decisions, however big or small.
"Bringing representatives from Council and community organisations together at the expo helps to provide the strongest support possible to residents."
Information about resources for older people living in the Blue Mountains is available at www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/community/older-people
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.