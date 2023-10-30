A fuchsia-filled weekend: Open garden and sale in Mid-Mountains

The sale has grown in popularity over time as it not only offers an incredible variety of fuchsias at very reasonable prices, it also provides a wealth of knowledge from Fuchsia Fanciers' members who provide invaluable advice on how to grow fuchsias successfully. In the past few years, the tremendous propagation work has taken place at Tarraleah - a garden in Hazelbrook where a resourceful couple of gardeners - Andrew and Norma Price - have provided a dedicated greenhouse and a few shade houses to nurture more than 200 varieties of fuchsias, including new varieties from Tasmania.