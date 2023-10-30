Blue Mountains Gazette
A fuchsia-filled weekend: Open garden and sale in Mid-Mountains

Updated October 30 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:16pm
The Fuchsia Fanciers Australia's popular annual open garden and fuchsia sale is set to take place on November 11-12 across two gardens in Hazelbrook and Lawson.

