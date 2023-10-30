A fuchsia-filled weekend: Open garden and sale in Mid-Mountains

The Fuchsia Fanciers Australia's popular annual open garden and fuchsia sale is set to take place on November 11-12 across two gardens in Hazelbrook and Lawson.
The Fuchsia Fanciers, Australia group was started in 2007 by a local fuchsia enthusiast Barbara Cooper. Her friend and former neighbour Donna was looking after Hazelbrook Public School's greenhouse at the time and approached her to be a part of Hazelbrook Public School P&C's spring garden festival.
However, as fuchsias don't start flowering before October, the fuchsia open garden and sale became a separate event on the Blue Mountains "open garden" calendar. For years, the Fuchsia Fanciers group members and the school volunteers propagated hundreds of cuttings from Barbara's garden at the greenhouse to be sold to raise money for Hazelbrook Public School's students.
The sale has grown in popularity over time as it not only offers an incredible variety of fuchsias at very reasonable prices, it also provides a wealth of knowledge from Fuchsia Fanciers' members who provide invaluable advice on how to grow fuchsias successfully. In the past few years, the tremendous propagation work has taken place at Tarraleah - a garden in Hazelbrook where a resourceful couple of gardeners - Andrew and Norma Price - have provided a dedicated greenhouse and a few shade houses to nurture more than 200 varieties of fuchsias, including new varieties from Tasmania.
Held over two gardens, five minutes' drive from each other, and over an entire weekend, this year's fuchsia sale will be the biggest one yet with hundreds of fuchsias for sale. Tarraleah will feature a Fuchsia Walk which allows visitors to wander through the property to take in a range of fuchsias growing in different micro-climates. The Prices' home-grown and homemade jam will also be available for sale.
After 17 years of hosting the Fuchsia Fanciers open garden and sale, this will be Barbara's final one, passing the baton over to the Prices in Tarraleah to hold it in future years. Don't miss out on visiting Barbara's beloved fuchsia garden, which was also recently featured on Gardening Australia. Also for sale will be part of Barbara's extensive collection of fuchsia china, jewellery and other items.
Entry to both gardens is free, with part of the proceeds from the sale going towards Hazelbrook Public School P&C.
For more info and event details, go to www.midmountainsgardenfestival.com/fuchsia_sale/.
