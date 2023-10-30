'A demonstration of strong women and their supporters': Reclaim the Night rally in Springwood

More than 100 people attended a Reclaim the Night rally in Springwood on Friday, October 27.
Gathering in the town square at 5.30pm, marchers made their way up Macquarie Road where a number of businesses showed their support by placing signs in their windows.
Speakers included Ward 1 Councillor Suzie van Opdorp and Zonta Blue Mountains president Linda Adair.
The evening ended with a performance of the Taylor Swift song, Mad Woman, by one of the event's teenage MCs, Lily Keep. The other MC was Isla Burton.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, who also attended the rally, said the "entire event was a demonstration of strong women and their supporters who ensure the Mountains are at the forefront of advocating for women and children's safety".
"It was a fantastic atmosphere, particularly because it was led by two incredible young women, Isla and Lily from the EVIE (Ending Violence Improving Equality) project with a big contingent from Blaxland High School in attendance," she said.
The annual event was first held in Australia in 1978, where members of the community gathered to protest sexual violence against women and the right to feel safe in public spaces, particularly at night.
One in five women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.
