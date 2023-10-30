Blue Mountains Gazette
Alton Freeman wins four medals at Australian Schools Orienteering Championships

Updated October 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 1:26pm
Blue Mountains Grammar School student Alton Freeman has finished the Australian Schools Orienteering Championships with four medals.

