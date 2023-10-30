Blue Mountains Grammar School student Alton Freeman has finished the Australian Schools Orienteering Championships with four medals.
Held in Perth from October 3-5, about 200 junior and senior orienteers took part in the competition including students from New Zealand.
The event involved three competitions in three days - a sprint event, the traditional forest long or classic event, plus a forest relay.
Alton took out fourth place overall in the sprint event but as the second Australian to finish he claimed his first medal.
In the classic event, he won the overall event and was crowned junior boys Australasian champion with a margin of almost four minutes in particularly difficult terrain.
In the three-person relay, Alton's NSW teammates handed over to him in fifth place after the first two legs. But with the second-fastest leg of the day, he overtook three other teams to bring NSW into second place - and his third medal.
With NSW performing well in the other age groups, they were awarded the winning overall state, securing a fourth medal for the 14-year-old.
New Zealand claimed the Southern Cross Challenge trophy.
Alton was also selected in the Australian honour team, made up of the best four female and male junior and senior competitors.
