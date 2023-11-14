Reaction: I have become noted (perhaps notorious) by some as a regular contributor. Many people I meet comment on my letters and most tend to agree with what I have written, with some exceptions. I think most people realise that in general the discussion is in the publication and doesn't necessarily have to spread beyond that forum and become personal. There have been times when I have been disappointed that others haven't written in support of my view, but It's always a good feeling to know that my letter at least has gone through to publication. On occasions when my letters have not been published I am content if others with the same views have been published. One thing I have noticed over the years is that some readers don't really read what I have written before responding. That is no doubt my fault in some cases, with my habit of trying to be humorous or cryptic, but failing to write lucidly enough for others to comprehend. Sometimes indeed I believe that the odd reader or two deliberately misconstrues what I have written. But then some aren't particularly au fait with syllogisms, sorites and enthymemes.