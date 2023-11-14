Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Writ large: Celebrating our Blue Mountains Gazette letter writers

By B C Lewis
Updated November 15 2023 - 3:57pm, first published November 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Gazette letter writers are well aware of the power of the pen, or their keyboard missives. Over the 60 years the Gazette has been published many writers have attested to their issues being resolved - a pothole fixed quick smart, an issue raised to their own village's attention after appearing in our popular pages. Here's an insight into just a few of those writers and how it all began.

