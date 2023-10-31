Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Planes over Echo Point: draft EIS unveiled for Western Sydney International Airport

TW
By Tom Walker
October 31 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Three Sisters could soon be a key viewing spot for flights from Western Sydney International airport (WSI), as revealed in the project's draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.