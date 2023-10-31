The Three Sisters could soon be a key viewing spot for flights from Western Sydney International airport (WSI), as revealed in the project's draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Overhead flights are expected to have a "high-moderate" visual impact on Echo Point in Katoomba and Walls Lookout off Bells Line of Road, according to the draft document's key findings.
A "moderate" impact is expected for several lookouts around the Mountains and surrounds, including at Wentworth Falls and Mt Wilson.
Peter Dollin of Residents Against Western Sydney Airport (RAWSA) told the Gazette the news for Echo Point is symptomatic of a more widespread impact across the Mountains.
"It's not only Echo Point. That's going to be devastating in itself, because we get millions of tourists every year to go to Echo Point, and they're not going there to look at aeroplanes. It will definitely have a negative amenity impact, there's no question about it," he said.
"But there are many places throughout the Blue Mountains, there's many fantastic bushwalks... right from the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
"I can't imagine how any rating in any township of the Blue Mountains could be rating any other than 'high'."
This extends to heritage areas, as the EIS states that flights from WSI "may also result in detrimental visual impacts to sites connected to the Emu in the Sky constellation at Faulconbridge and Emu Cave Aboriginal Place."
Earlier this year Jason Cronshaw, Blue Mountains Tourism President, said he sees the airport as "an incredible opportunity for the Blue Mountains".
"I think that it's going to increase visitation tourism for the region, so that's going to be good for our whole economy," Mr Cronshaw said.
"It's going to be good for youth employment, [with increased] visitation in the Blue Mountains leading to more employment opportunities... For the whole region and the benefit of the country, I think it's a great opportunity."
The draft EIS says the airport is "expected to generate significant economic and employment benefits for the local and regional economy".
The document states: "Increased access to key tourist destinations, in particular for tourists visiting areas such as the Greater Blue Mountains, is considered to outweigh the potential adverse amenity impact of the flight paths."
Looking further ahead, the EIS said that by 2055, the number of flights with noise levels of over 60 decibels on an average day will extend "well beyond the runway ends" and "into the Blue Mountains National Park".
The EIS also identifies some changed flight paths to integrate the WSI airport alongside other existing airports. This affects Kingsford Smith, with an amended flight path now set to overfly most villages from Woodford to Katoomba.
This change would see around 20 non-jet departures overhead on a busy weekday.
The draft EIS has been released after years of community interest, including spirited feedback from locals when plans released in 2015 showed a merging point for flight paths over Blaxland.
Blue Mountains City Council officially opposes the airport, with Mayor Mark Greenhill continuing to argue for alternative solutions.
"All the government has to do is adjust the Western end of KSA's airspace architecture to allow some of Western Sydney's flights into that space, and they can move those flight paths off the Mountains," he said.
"That's what we've got to argue for."
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has urged locals to examine the draft EIS and make a submission with their feedback.
The draft EIS will be on exhibition until January 31, 2024. Make a submission via wsiflightpaths.gov.au, email at eis.submissions@infrastructure.gov.au, or mail to the WSI Flight Path Team at GPO Box 594, Canberra ACT 2601. Physical copies of the draft EIS will be at Springwood and Katoomba libraries.
