These include "ephemeral" - which conjures the fleeting nature of life and the ominous spectre of mortality; "phantasmagoria" describes a series of bizarre and shifting images; necropolis - from the Greek "nekros" (dead) and "polis" (city), a necropolis is a city of the dead; "spectre" which is defined as a ghostly or supernatural apparition and "hallow" which means to sanctify or make holy, to name just a few.

