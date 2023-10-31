The Gaelic tradition of All Hallows' Eve is alive and well in the Blue Mountains with many houses getting into the decorating spirit.
Folklorists used the name 'Samhain' to describe the Celtic festival of Halloween - usually celebrated from October 31 to November 1 to welcome in the harvest and usher in "the dark half of the year".
Meanwhile the internet is awash with the most popular trending Halloween outfits for the season (according to sites looking at TikTok hashtags) include Barbie and Ken, Mandalorian Oppenheimer, M3gan and Donald Trump.
And online language tutor company preply has formulated a ghoulish glossary of the top 12 scariest English words for "Halloween chills".
These include "ephemeral" - which conjures the fleeting nature of life and the ominous spectre of mortality; "phantasmagoria" describes a series of bizarre and shifting images; necropolis - from the Greek "nekros" (dead) and "polis" (city), a necropolis is a city of the dead; "spectre" which is defined as a ghostly or supernatural apparition and "hallow" which means to sanctify or make holy, to name just a few.
If you have seen a house near you that is totally spook-worthy, send your Halloween pics to bclewis@bluemountainsgazette.com.au. Meanwhile here's a gallery with couple of houses that are looking totally ghoulish.
