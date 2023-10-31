Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

It's Halloween and Blue Mountains is getting into the spirit

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:14pm, first published October 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gaelic tradition of All Hallows' Eve is alive and well in the Blue Mountains with many houses getting into the decorating spirit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.