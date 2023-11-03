Neverglades: Leura locals rally to fight proposal for heritage listed gardens

Everglades in Leura is famed for its peace and serenity, but a development application (DA) on exhibition could see traffic and noise ramp up dramatically if approved.
Currently limited to holding a maximum of 28 commercial event days a year, the state heritage-listed site would be permitted to host activities all 365 days of the year if approved.
This would include an allowance of 20 days per year for events of up to 250 people, four days per year of up to 750 people, and daily private venue hire events of up to 150 people each.
Robin Bell, a resident near Everglades, told the Gazette that residents are very concerned that what is being proposed is effectively a commercial function centre.
She said the DA could bring a slew of problems to neighbouring streets if approved.
One issue, she said, is the matter of parking, as with few spots available at Everglades itself many visitors would take to the nearby streets and parking would be "chockers".
"There are no pavements on those streets... literally in every street around for a big function, all of these streets would have people walking on them, and without lighting on the streets at nighttime.
"When we come out of our driveways, potentially, there is an accident waiting to happen... we couldn't really see very well to come out of our driveways, but [they] would all be on the road. Where else would they be?
"It's all of those issues. It's the parking, it's the traffic... [it's the noise], and some of those functions will finish at 10.30 at night."
Several other residents have voiced concerns to the Gazette and have written submissions to council decrying the application.
Concerns include risk to the heritage-listed garden, traffic, noise, risk of pedestrian injury, pollution, litter, toilet placement, and deterioration in quality of life for nearby residents. Residents also submitted these concerns to the Heritage Council.
The application is a turning point for Everglades, as until recently the National Trust was required to submit a new DA every five years for consent to continue their activities.
This DA instead seeks approval for an ongoing approach to events and activating Everglades, on top of its proposed broadening of operating days.
The Gazette asked the National Trust, the owner of Everglades, how parking and noise from events will be managed to prevent long-term disruption to nearby residents and visitors.
Leah Tasker, Director of Marketing and Communications at National Trust NSW, said the operational plan ensures "the activation of Everglades... does not compromise the amenity of the neighbours and the wider locality".
"The proposed location, capacity and timing of events is designed to fit within the traffic management capacity of the location and to ensure compliance with the project noise limits based on event type," Ms Tasker said.
The private car park in Everglades has 15 parking spaces, while the directly adjacent on-street parking for Everglades Avenue has about 51 spaces.
The surrounding area, including Everglades Avenue, Fitzroy Street, Gladstone Road and Easter Street, has around 120 spaces total.
The DA for Everglades will be on public exhibition until November 10. To view the details of the DA and make a submission, visit the council's website at: https://www2.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/datracking/Pages/XC.Track/SearchApplication.aspx?id=945053. Application number is X/1061/2023.
