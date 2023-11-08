Residents living near the old Katoomba Golf Course have appealed to a recent Blue Mountains City Council meeting for an extension in time to read the copious draft plans tabled this month about the planetary health initiatives set down for the site.
But the residents also publicly praised council for the lengths that staff, especially city planning manager Kim Barrett, had taken to meet with them this year and address their concerns about parking, public access and space for dog walking.
Escarpments Estate resident Darrell Ellis said her task must have been "like herding cats, unenviable... she [Ms Barrett] actively listened and was easy to engage with throughout the process".
But Mr Ellis also told the October 31 council meeting that council expected "residents should be able to read ... more than 259 pages ... published between the 24th and the 26th of October, that is within the last seven days".
The public exhibition of the draft precinct plan, which proposes a centre for planetary health, garnered a large response with residents even organising their own public meeting in March about the issue.
Council sought feedback about the clubhouse and the 30 hectares of land that surrounds it in an area bounded by Cliff Drive, Acacia Street and Stuarts Road on Katoomba's southern escarpment.
The draft precinct plan generated almost 3,500 hits on council's Have your Say project page. The plan was also downloaded 740 times, 254 people participated in the consultation sessions and 334 formal responses were received - one petition had more than 700 signatures.
Concerns were raised about the large car parking area and council has responded with a more "dispersed parking approach," including allowing open space frontage to Acacia Street. Those residents had been concerned the entire streetscape would change due to the "car park proposed for the entire length of it".
Concerns were also expressed about the impact on Stuarts Road residents in terms of amenity and loss of access and views. The temporary camping accommodation has now been reduced and moved to the corner of Glencoe and Stuart Road away from street edges.
Council has also proposed that dogs will be allowed on-leash in designated areas and is investigating an area within the Stuarts Road passive recreation space for a potential dog-off leash area. This will operate until the review of the Dogs in Public Places Strategic Plan is completed.
A planned nursery has been moved closer to sheds.
Council voted unanimously to adopt the draft precinct plan and not defer it.
