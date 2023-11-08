Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba Golf course precinct plan: Planetary health plan a step closer

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated November 9 2023 - 8:52am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the concerned residents on the Katoomba Golf Course, where there will also be no more dog off leash area. Right the aerial view. File picture March 2023 by Elizabeth O'Donnell at www.elizabethodonnellphotography.com
Some of the concerned residents on the Katoomba Golf Course, where there will also be no more dog off leash area. Right the aerial view. File picture March 2023 by Elizabeth O'Donnell at www.elizabethodonnellphotography.com

Residents living near the old Katoomba Golf Course have appealed to a recent Blue Mountains City Council meeting for an extension in time to read the copious draft plans tabled this month about the planetary health initiatives set down for the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.