Severe winds pummel powerlines and topple trees across Mountains

Wind gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour have crashed against Western Sydney, causing property damage and power outages in the Lower Mountains.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) have been working tirelessly alongside Fire and Rescue NSW to respond to calls for assistance that came through overnight from October 30.
The gales have left "a trail of debris and destruction", with trees crashing onto houses and roads, fallen powerlines, and electrical wires arcing and sparking.
As of noon on October 31, Blue Mountains SES Local Commander John Hughes told the Gazette the unit had received 11 calls for assistance from the Lower Mountains and one from Katoomba.
Three teams of volunteers were out making the areas safe, with incidents mainly including trees down on properties or houses.
The parts of Western Sydney to experience the most significant damage from winds were Liverpool, Campbelltown, Penrith, Camden and Fairfield. In Bringelly and Greendale, entire roofs were reportedly blown off buildings.
NSW SES Senior Manager of State Operations, Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes, said volunteers had responded to more than 460 calls for help since 3am.
"We've seen many powerlines brought down in this wind, creating hazardous conditions. Our crews have been diligently working throughout the day and will continue to work into the evening to clean up after the storm," he said.
"This is a timely reminder for our community to take the time to prepare your homes - take simple steps like securing loose items around your yards, and trimming trees and bushes away from property."
A breakdown of incidents provide by SES said 304 trees were down and had caused damage, with a breadth of other incidents including powerlines down (35), electrical infrastructure damaged (11), roads damaged (81), and more.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.