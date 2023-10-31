Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Severe winds pummel powerlines and topple trees across Mountains

TW
By Tom Walker
November 1 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wind gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour have crashed against Western Sydney, causing property damage and power outages in the Lower Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.