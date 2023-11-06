A plan to slice and dice Blue Mountains towns in the Labor-held Macquarie electorate has been proposed by the NSW Liberal Party, as the process to overhaul federal electoral boundaries has started.
Under the proposal Blue Mountains voters would be moved into different federal electorates with the Upper and Mid Mountains connected to the Bathurst and Oberon electorate (the seat of Calare) and the Lower Mountains - Glenbrook, Lapstone, Mt Riverview and most of Blaxland - going into Penrith (the seat of Lindsay).
As a contrast the Labor Party wants to add large tracts of the Penrith community into the Macquarie electorate including including the areas of Agnes Banks, Londonderry, Castlereagh, part of Penrith and Jamisontown, Emu Heights, Emu Plains, Leonay, Regentville, Glenmore Park and Mulgoa.
The changes to the Macquarie boundaries are part of the political parties' submissions to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). Low population growth across NSW means the state is to lose one of its 47 electorates and the AEC needs to account for that population shift and reduce the House of Representatives by one seat.
The seat of Macquarie currently covers the whole of the Blue Mountains - where the Labor vote dominates - as well as the Hawkesbury region which swings strongly towards the Liberal Party.
Labor's Susan Templeman admits the seat needs to grow.
"In the current redistribution, Macquarie requires an increase in the number of electors, and there are multiple ways that could be achieved," she told the Gazette.
The Labor Party submission argues Macquarie could take on some of the population from western Sydney "to reflect the longstanding connection between the Blue Mountains and the Penrith/Nepean region". It also argues for many parts of the Hawkesbury to move to Berowra (including Pitt Town, Oakville, Richmond, Windsor and Bligh Park).
The Liberal Party proposal suggests "transferring electors from the Central and Upper Blue Mountains to a division that includes Lithgow, Mudgee, Bathurst, Oberon and Blayney ... the divisional name Calare not be retained and be renamed Macquarie". It adds "the lower Blue Mountains has stronger ties to Penrith and western Sydney than they do to Katoomba".
The party further proposes "as a consequence of adjustments between the regions and metropolitan Sydney, we suggest that Macquarie be renamed [in a new division of] Reibey [after convict Mary Reibey on the $20 note] and that Calare be renamed Macquarie."
Calare is held by former National Andrew Gee. He resigned from the party over their decision to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Lindsay is held by Liberal Melissa McIntosh.
Ms Templeman said it was the third redistribution she has been involved with, and she respected the independent process of the AEC.
"In any redistribution, I will always express my preference to maintain the current boundaries which include the people and communities I have worked with for 13 years.
"Macquarie is not the only seat that needs to change".
In 2019, Macquarie was a marginal Labor seat, held by a 0.2 per cent margin. In 2022 the margin expanded to 7.8 per cent.
The next federal election window opens on Saturday August 3, 2024. The election window will stay open until mid May 2025.
