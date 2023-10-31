School night didn't stop Blue Mountains families filling the streets to spook, delight and devour lollies in the late afternoon sunshine.
From witches and vampires to dinosaurs and zombies, kids and their parents walked the popular Mountains trick or treat haunts to marvel at elaborate decorations and spectacular costumes.
For the children, the main game was nabbing as many lollies and as much chocolate as possible.
Despite the cost of living crisis, Australians have embraced Halloween in 2023, spending an expected $490 million on costumes, decorations and food.
While celebrity costumes were predicted to be a hit, Mountains trick or treaters largely stuck to the traditional skeletons, demons, vampires, witches, angels and zombies - with a healthy dose of fake blood thrown in for good measure.
