Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Lyrebird Festival for Megalong Valley brings Australia's finest musicians together

November 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When cellist Anthony Albrecht and violinist Simone Slattery decided that the Blue Mountains was where they wanted to live, they made a commitment to contributing to the cultural life of the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.