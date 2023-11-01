When cellist Anthony Albrecht and violinist Simone Slattery decided that the Blue Mountains was where they wanted to live, they made a commitment to contributing to the cultural life of the region.
As co-founders of the Bowerbird Collective, and with a background in staging music festivals, including the Lapwing Festival in the UK, and the Moonbird Festival on King Island earlier this year, it seemed the time was right to create a new festival for the Blue Mountains, and so the Lyrebird Festival was born.
The inaugural Lyrebird Festival launches this year from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26 celebrating the spectacular Megalong Valley with music, art, food and wine, talks and nature walks.
The festival is founded and directed by the Bowerbird Collective, an assembly of world-class performers and creatives dedicated to making art for nature. This event brings together some of Australia's finest musicians for a series of spellbinding concerts. Performers include Andrew Blanch on classical guitar, Katie Yap, Emily Sheppard, Yyan Ng, as well as Albrecht and Slattery.
Venues include the Megalong Community Hall, The Old Stables, grounds of Werriberri Cottage, Megalong Creek Estate Winery, and the grounds of the Megalong Tea Rooms.
The lyrebird, an iconic Australian species, and an evolutionary marvel, represents all that is sacred in the bush, and so was chosen as the emblem of the festival. Lyrebirds can be heard in the Megalong Valley imitating the calls of hundreds of other species, as well as producing their own thrilling sounds.
The Lyrebird Festival combines art, science and conservation, and includes local culinary delights, intimate, world-class performances and an immersive, interactive experience of Janet Laurence's 'Elixir Lab'. All events have been scheduled to allow for plenty of time moving between each location.
For tickets and more information visit: www.lyrebirdfestival.com. Concert tickets include a "pay what you can" option for low-income earners.
