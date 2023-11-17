Blue Mountains Gazette
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Chamber music festival in Oberon

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:08am
NSW Central Tablelands will be the setting for the most exquisite weekend of classical music to grace the region when the first Oberon Chamber Music Festival comes to town November 24-26.

