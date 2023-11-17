The town is no stranger to chamber music, having hosted the Kowmung Music Festival from 1997 to 2007. Organisers then were keen to use the beautiful art-deco Malachi but it was functioning as a warehouse at the time. Since 2018 - when Lucy and Johnny East purchased the site - it has been restored to its former glory and revived as a multi-purpose arts space, serving the community as it was originally intended.