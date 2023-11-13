A fascination with extinct snails has led a Leura man to the shortlist for the prime minister's literary awards.
Thom van Dooren's book, A World in a Shell, is one of five finalists in the non-fiction category of this year's awards.
Mr van Dooren has been studying species extinctions for 15 years, not as a biologist but as a philosopher.
"My research and writing focus on ethical, philosophical and political questions," he said via email from Hawaii, the focus of his book.
"I'm particularly interested in how disappearing animals and plants are tangled up with local communities: why their loss matters and how it is experienced by and impacts on communities."
When emailing, he had just visited a laboratory in Hawaii where thousands of snails from about 50 extremely rare species are raised in captivity.
"They live out their lives in small plastic containers stored in 'environmental chambers' that regulate the temperature and moisture conditions to simulate something like the forests they would once have inhabited."
Mr van Dooren was first drawn to Hawaii 10 years ago by the saga of an endangered crow. While there, he met a scientist conserving the islands' snails. Hawaii was once home to more than 750 species of land snails; almost two-thirds are now gone.
"I became fascinated by this story and saw it as an opportunity to explore some big questions about what species loss means and why it matters in a grounded way."
A World in a Shell has taken Mr van Dooren more than four years to write.
He followed the snail trail through the forests, laboratories, museums and even a military training facility of Hawaii.
He investigated the possibility that snails communicate via slime trails and talked to Knaka Maoli (native Hawaiians) about snails singing.
The judges praised Mr van Dooren's "beautiful detail", adding that he "explores ongoing processes of ecological and cultural loss as they are woven through with possibilities for hope, care, mourning and resilience".
"Coming at a moment when we are beginning to comprehend the realities of mass extinction that we face with climate crisis, van Dooren's sensitive work calls to attention the importance of recognising the specificity of each loss, and particularly of species little acknowledged in the world view.
Mr van Dooren hopes his book will draw emphasis to two important points.
First, that it is not only mammals and birds that are disappearing. While most attention goes on the "charismatic species", such as the koala or the regent honeyeater, many - particularly invertebrates - rarely get a mention, although they are being lost at an alarming rate, as the Hawaiian experience shows.
Second, that biodiversity loss impacts on the wider environment and on the lives and livelihoods of human communities.
The Leura field philosopher and writer is based at the University of Sydney where he is deputy director of the Sydney Environment Institute. He is the author of numerous books and essays on extinction, biodiversity and people's relationships with threatened species and places.
He was thrilled to be shortlisted for the award.
"I think with so many pressing challenges all around us today, it is particularly important for university researchers to be writing for broad audiences. That is what I tried to do in this book and it is fantastic to receive this recognition that the book speaks to a wide range of readers."
The prime minister's literary award winners will be announced on November 16.
