Grass fire near Orchard Hills forces lane closures on M4

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:09pm
Smoke from a grass fire at Orchard Hills on November 1. Picture NSW Rural Fire Service
UPDATE: All lanes on the M4 have reopened after a grass fire near Penrith has been downgraded to 'advice' level.

