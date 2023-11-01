Grass fire near Orchard Hills forces lane closures on M4

UPDATE: All lanes on the M4 have reopened after a grass fire near Penrith has been downgraded to 'advice' level.
The NSW Rural Fire service said residents should continue to the monitor the conditions after firefighters, helped by aircraft, gained the upper hand at the blaze at Castle Road, Orchard Hills.
The fire is moving in a westerly direction towards Kingswood Road and The Northern Rd, South Penrith.
3PM: Firefighters are gaining the upper hand over a grass fire burning at Orchard Hills which has closed lanes on the M4 motorway.
The NSW Rural Fire Service reported the latest update at 2.40pm after the fire was upgraded to 'Watch and and Act' level.
There are some closures to M4 eastbound lanes between The Northern Rd and Kent Rd.
"The grass fire has been elevated to the 'Watch and Act' alert level," an RFS spokeswoman said.
"The grass fire is burning in a westerly direction between Castle Road and the M4 towards Kingswood Road and Northern Road in the south Penrith area.
"Residents in the area are being advised to prepare now," she said.
"Firefighters are on scene. The Orchard Hills Public School are enacting their emergency plan. Students will remain in place.
"Trucks are in attendance at the school."
The latest fire comes after emergency services workers battled another grass fire at Penrith on October 23.
Where to get help:
SES 132 500
RFS Bushfire Information Line 1800 679 737
Triple zero 000
Service NSW 13 77 88
