On October 17, 1923, the foundation stones of the then Methodist Church were laid on the present site in Govetts Leap Road, Blackheath.
The centenary of this event was celebrated on October 15, 2023, at a service in what is now the Uniting Church in Blackheath.
Present and past members, as well as many others in the Blackheath community, attended a thanksgiving service, attended by the current Moderator of the NSW and Act Synod of the Uniting Church, Rev. Mata Havea-Hiliou.
The interior of the building had been repainted and a number of historical documents and other items were on display. These included the wedding gown worn by Mrs Anne Crowther when she was married in the completed church, as well as christening gowns later worn by her children at their baptisms.
Rev. Havea-Hiliou preached the occasional sermon and Colin Semmler sang a version of "Bless this House", in which the words had been slightly altered to suit the occasion.
This was followed by a lunch, during which a birthday cake was cut by Miss Jean Twyford, the oldest member, whose grandmother, Mrs Phillips, was one of those who laid the foundation stone.
A pleasant Sunday afternoon concert rounded off the day, featuring the Blackheathen Choir, students of Marion Walker, and Asmira Horn, a well-known local violinist, who all delighted the audience.
The building was completed in 1924 and the first service was held there on Easter Day of that year. The centenary of this significant event will be commemorated on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.
During the century of its existence, the church has made a significant contribution to the life of the community in many ways, with weekly services, Sunday School as well as individual involvement with local community groups of various kinds.
Rev. Michiel Groenewegen, honorary secretary of the church, said: "We thank all current members who worked very hard to make the day a success, as well as those who cam from far and wide to participate in the celebration."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.