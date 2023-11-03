Blue Mountains Gazette
Lawson students win at fringe festival

Updated November 4 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 10:30am
Students from Blacktown Youth College, Lawson, won first prize in the recent Blue Fringe Short Film Festival for their film Letter Burger (15-18 years stop motion/animation) and the literature prize (15-18 years) for the short story, A New Beginning, by Lily-May Pitts.

