English teacher, Paige Murray, employs specialist strategies to assist students to explore storytelling and creativity to develop authentic voice and confidence. This semester, she has facilitated a student newsletter that is edited and created solely by the student cohort. It is vital to her that their work is not over edited by teachers - that it is a true representation of who they are and the stories they want to tell, with one of her students, winning the illustrious prize for literature in her age group at the Blue Fringe Festival.