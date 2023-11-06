Veterans selected

Three local cricketers have been selected to represent NSW in upcoming veterans cricket championships.
The mature-aged Chris Cox from Leura Cricket Club and Mark McGrath from Blackheath Cricket Club have been selected to play in Over 60s NSW teams in the National Championships in Perth on November 12-17.
Mark Freeman, also from Blackheath club, has been selected in the Over 55s NSW squad to tour New Zealand in the middle of this month.
All three cricketers were selected after good performances in recent NSW State Championships.
Veterans cricket is growing strongly, with over 1,500 players registered in NSW. Men have to be over 50 to qualify, women over 40.
The three venerable veterans players gathered in the mist at Blackheath Oval on Sunday to have their photo taken
McGrath, Blackheath Cricket Club secretary, said there was a growing trend of older players continuing to play cricket.
"The benefits of continuing to play competitive sport as you get older are obvious, not just from a physical health perspective but from a mental health one as well.
"Veterans Cricket provides pathways for senior cricketers of all ages and sexes to keep playing with regional, state and national competitions held each year. It's terrific fun on and off the field."
