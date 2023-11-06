Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Veterans selected

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:32am, first published November 6 2023 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three local cricketers have been selected to represent NSW in upcoming veterans cricket championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.