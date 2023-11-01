Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Community/Your News

Local artist Michael Harriden shines at Glenbrook Art Show

November 1 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Retired high school teacher and Rotarian Michael Harriden has conducted his second successful art show in as many years at the Glenbrook Cinema Hall last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.