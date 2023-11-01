Retired high school teacher and Rotarian Michael Harriden has conducted his second successful art show in as many years at the Glenbrook Cinema Hall last weekend.
Almost 100 people turned out to admire and hand pick the wonderful artwork on show.
Mr Harriden said the weekend - Friday night and Saturday, October 27-28 - was a splendid success with more than 30 paintings (copies and originals) sold from the 50 plus works on show.
Some $6,000 was raised from the sales and $2,000 will be reserved for the Samraong School project in Cambodia which Mr Harriden and his Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club have been working on for some years.
He said he was very grateful for the considerable support of Rotarians, fellow teachers and many of his past and present school students.
