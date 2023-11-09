November's Morning Melodies at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre brings together three up-and-coming performers featuring Alex Blandino, Geoff Zhang and Daniel Tambasco.
Award-winning vocalist Blandino performs a wide range of songs from musical theatre to popular including Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again from The Phantom of The Opera and Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease.
Zhang's repertoire spans from the 30's to Jailhouse Rock and Sway.
And Tambasco is a man with a big voice and brings his own unique style and vocal talent to many of the most popular songs of all time including Puccini's Nessun Dorma from the opera Turandot, and the Phantom's Music of the Night.
Morning Melodies: Catch a Rising Star is on at the Joan on Wednesday, November 22, 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, purchase on the day $25. A booking fee of $5 applies. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. See www.thejoan.com.au.
