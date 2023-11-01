Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Night work on Great Western HIghway at Little Hartley

Updated November 2 2023 - 9:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There will be changed traffic conditions tonight on the highway at Little Hartley as part of the Coxs River Road upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.