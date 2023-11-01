There will be changed traffic conditions tonight on the highway at Little Hartley as part of the Coxs River Road upgrade.
Work, to be carried out from 8pm to 5am, will include relocating barriers along the southern side of the Great Western Highway and along Coxs River Road, and line-marking on the Great Western Highway and Coxs River Road.
It should be finished in just the one night, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place during work hours.
Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow five minutes of extra travel time.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.