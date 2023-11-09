The place to be this summer to experience cutting-edge music, sound art and artist-led workshops is Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest, through their exciting new program Simmer.
With a range of analogue and electronic sounds, this series will showcase new approaches to instrumentation and listening environments curated by acclaimed Blue Mountains composer, improvisor and sound artist Monica Brooks. In addition, there will be a number of workshops for participants to try their hand at new and experimental forms of artmaking.
The second instalment of Simmer is on Friday, November 17, with a live music performance by Blue Mountains locals James Heighway & Jon Flood and a workshop by artist Clare Delaney, Drawing with Nature.
James Heighway is a sound artist and improvisor known for his beautiful and harsh approaches to electric guitars and handmade synthesizers. Heighway's current projects include: Without Doors (since 2019), and Noise Without Borders Volumes 1, 2, 3, a global collaboration across 2023 for Green Music Australia.
Flood is a folk artist who composes soft, nylon string guitar songs, drawing influence from American primitive, experimental, lo-fi and other forms of music and art.
Simmer: Drawing with Nature Workshop with Clare Delaney. Set in the beautiful Lewers Gallery gardens at twilight, join Delaney to explore drawing in response to nature. Immersed in the shapes, colour, light, smells, sounds and textures of the garden, participants will make their own drawing tools from materials collected from the garden, and play and experiment with naturally made inks, as well as charcoal and gouache, to capture the essence of the amazing garden.
James Heighway & Jon Flood are on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Friday, November 17, at 7pm. Tickets: $15.
Drawing with Nature Workshop with Clare Delaney is on Friday, November 17, at 5:30pm. Tickets: $80.
