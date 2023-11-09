Simmer: Drawing with Nature Workshop with Clare Delaney. Set in the beautiful Lewers Gallery gardens at twilight, join Delaney to explore drawing in response to nature. Immersed in the shapes, colour, light, smells, sounds and textures of the garden, participants will make their own drawing tools from materials collected from the garden, and play and experiment with naturally made inks, as well as charcoal and gouache, to capture the essence of the amazing garden.