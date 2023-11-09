Two men on a sightseeing trip in the Mountains were attacked on a westbound train heading to Lithgow.
The victims, aged 57 and 37 from north-west Sydney, were allegedly assaulted by a group of two teenagers and one adult, on Friday October 20 between 7.30pm and 8pm. Police said the groups were not known to each other.
The incident occurred near Katoomba station.
"The victims had minor physical injuries but were very shaken by the incident," Blue Mountains Crime Manager Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said. "They contacted 000 and also sought assistance from the station master at Katoomba," Phone Katoomba Police on 4782 0299 and quote E79099119 with information.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a cyclist with his box trailer on October 25 at Warrimoo and then refused to share his details with the injured rider.
Blue Mountains Police are continuing investigations into the incident which occurred about 6pm along Railway Parade and Rickard Road in Warrimoo.
"About this time, a male cyclist was travelling along Railway Parade when a motor vehicle towing a box trailer legally overtook him, and as the vehicle re-entered the lane the cyclist was occupying, [the cyclist] was allegedly struck by the side of the box trailer resulting in injury to himself, and damage to his bicycle," Inspector Greaney said.
"Due to the driver not stopping, the cyclist has attempted to gain the driver's attention and both parties have turned onto Rickard Road before a verbal altercation took place. The unknown driver did not exchange his details to the injured cyclist as is required under legislation and drove away from the scene."
Witnesses can contact Springwood Police on 4751 0299 and quote E94793944. The cyclist's condition or cost of the damage to the bike is not known.
Ten volunteers from the NSW SES Blue Mountains unit attended eight calls for help from Katoomba to Blaxland on Sunday November 5.
In one incident, roof tiles were damaged, which led to part of a ceiling collapsing into a kitchen. The volunteers were able to find spare roof tiles to patch the hole to stop any further damage.
They also (with council) fixed flooded roads - caused by fallen trees and blocked drains.
On the highway near Katoomba, a car had overturned in the wet conditions, trapping the driver and closing the Great Western Highway.
Emergency crews worked together to stabilise the car while ambulance officers assessed the patient. Police Rescue freed the patient from the car and into a waiting ambulance. The highway was closed for a short time while police worked quickly to clear the scene.
Around midnight on Saturday October 21, a hoodie-wearing thief stole a delivery of boxed baked goods from the rear of Dans Coffee Haus in Blaxland.
Police said the man was observed on CCTV stealing a delivery of boxed baked goods from the location and walking off towards Hope Street in Blaxland.
He is described as wearing a grey hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants with white and black sneakers. To help, call Springwood Police and quote E79581041 with information.
