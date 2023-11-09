Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Train assault: Attacked while heading to Lithgow

BL
By B C Lewis
November 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two men on a sightseeing trip in the Mountains were attacked on a westbound train heading to Lithgow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.