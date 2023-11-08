En route to St Canice's the hearse stopped by his brother Jim's home in Leura, as Jim was too ill to get to the funeral. It then made a slow lap of honour of Leura Mall and again down Katoomba St on its way to the service so that people who were unable to church could pay their respects. Jim's message read out at the funeral simply said: "He was my brother, my mate, my hero. Love you."