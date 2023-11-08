The ultimate family man, a Leura legend, friend to all - Mick Le Breton has died, aged 78.
He was farewelled on October 30 at a packed funeral at St Canice's in Katoomba, his old alma mater and where he taught PE for many years.
Mick, the eldest of eight children, was born in Sydney but as a young boy moved with his family to Mt Hay Road in Leura in 1955.
Mick and his brothers attended St Canice's Primary in Katoomba, and it was here on one day in 1957 that the principal pointed to a pall of bushfire smoke over Leura and told the boys to get home. As they walked back along the highway, they passed burnt down houses, shops and even Leura primary school, arriving home to find their own house burned down, leaving the family with only the shirts on their backs.
He served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967 as a forward scout, lance corporal, 5 Platoon, B Company, 5 RAR, a tour which led to a lifelong battle with PTSD, although he didn't let it affect his love and commitment to his family and community. The effects of the war would take a further toll on him in the 1980s when his brother Paul, who had also served in Vietnam, died of Agent Orange-related cancer.
On his return to Australia he married Pamela Sweeny, the couple going on to raise 10 children. The first eight were girls. When a son finally came along, it made the front page of the Gazette.
Mick was with the Leura fire brigade for 28 years, from 1968 to 1996, and would run to the station as soon as he heard the alarm sound. Even if he was in his fish and chip shop serving customers, he would jump the counter, leaving a child or another relative or even a local who had been there collecting dinner to take over cooking duties.
Mick volunteered with the swim club and helped coach miniball and rep basketball teams. He was able to take the whole team to games in the family's 12-seater bus.
In 1975 he and two brothers started a boys and girls club so children whose families couldn't afford organised sport could get some exercise. In 1976, he built and ran the squash courts in Leura.
In 2005, a long-term injury crushed his spinal cord and left Mick a quadriplegic but it didn't stop him. As one grandson said, he taught himself to walk without feeling his legs.
In later years, he could regularly be seen motoring up and down Leura Mall in his mobility scooter.
Another grandson - he had 32, plus 19 great grandchildren - told the funeral he was "kind, generous, loving and always there for those in need".
En route to St Canice's the hearse stopped by his brother Jim's home in Leura, as Jim was too ill to get to the funeral. It then made a slow lap of honour of Leura Mall and again down Katoomba St on its way to the service so that people who were unable to church could pay their respects. Jim's message read out at the funeral simply said: "He was my brother, my mate, my hero. Love you."
Posting on Facebook, one of his daughters, Belinda, remembered her father as a people person.
"You took the time to know not only people's names but their lives, even though you called everyone mate, you still knew their name and who they were as a person."
Speaking to the Gazette, long-time local Justin Hale remembered Mick Le Breton as "as much a part of the place as the Three Sisters".
"Growing up in the 70s, 80s and 90s, he seemed to be everywhere; supervising the weekly kids roller-skating at Leura Hall (no longer there), driving the fire engine, running the Leura fish and chip shop, bartending at the Alex, leading the Anzac Day march, running his many kids to sporting events in their white Toyota van with green stripes up the side.
"What made him a local legend? He wasn't rich, powerful or famous. In the end, I think it boils down to the simple fact he was just a good, friendly bloke who was always around. He was part of what's good about growing up and living in a small town."
