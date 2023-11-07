Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Local tradies grow out the mo's to support men's issues in Movember campaign

TW
By Tom Walker
November 7 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the month of the moustache has kicked off, local tradies have banded together to tackle Movember and raise awareness for the issues men face today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.