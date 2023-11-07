As the month of the moustache has kicked off, local tradies have banded together to tackle Movember and raise awareness for the issues men face today.
Josh Jones of Wentworth Falls runs the Eberones Constructions company, and he took the initiative to reach out to other local businesses based on his own experiences battling with mental health.
"I ended up in a depressed state... it was stuff that was easy to talk about and get past, but I felt like there was just no support there," he said.
"Which was silly, and I know that there is so much support and help there now, and that's what I'm trying to make other people realise.
"When you're in that state... you think that you're all alone. That's where I was, now I realise that there is the help there."
Movember is a worldwide campaign to raise awareness for men's health issues, from mental health to prostate cancer.
Those wishing to get involved are invited to grow out a moustache to show off their support, or donations can be made through the Movember website.
The tradies' campaign has a goal of $5,000, with $4,455 raised at the time the Gazette went to press.
READ MORE:
Mr Jones said the local tradie community has been greatly supportive of the Movember movement, with all businesses he reached out to immediately jumping on board.
"Nobody really thinks that tradies are doing that, because we're meant to be these hard, tough, gruff men. But we're there to support each other as well," he said.
"Since I could grow facial hair I have had facial hair, so shaving it back to nothing is probably gonna be the harder part for me. Seeing my face again, I haven't seen it for over 10 years."
To donate to the tradies' Movember campaign, visit their web page at: https://movember.com/m/14978125?mc=1.
Sponsors include: Eberones Constructions, SOLD Services, Frias Roofing, MJNR Constructions, Know Flow Plumbing, GMG Waterproofing Solutions, Danco Group Australia, Cumberland Concreting, Werner Plumbing & Gasfitting, Hazard Co, Katoomba Mitre10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.