Blue Mountains Music Festival announces second line-up of artists for 2024

A fiddle duo from Finland and a Grammy-nominated rising star are among the latest performers announced for the 2024 Blue Mountains Music Festival.
Earlybird tickets are now on sale for the Katoomba festival which will be held from March 15-17.
Festival director Bob Charter has announced the second line-up of artist that includes Grammy-nominated Americana star, Ondara, as well as amazing African musician Julian Belbachir and his all-star band.
Also joining the 2024 line-up are UK duo's Katherine Priddy and George Boomsma plus the soft harmonies of Winter Wilson.
From Melbourne come rising star Ernest Aines and the comic duo Tuckshop Ladies.
"We are delighted to have all-time favourites in Australian blues legend Fiona Boyes, the wild rootsy and quirky sound of Lily and King, the folk country comedy castastrope of The Pigs and the internationally acclaimed locals,The Spooky Men's Chorale returning to BMMF," said Mr Charter.
"All this adding to our previously announced all-star line-up that includes five amazing Irish performers in Sharon Shannon and her band, Eleanor McEvoy, Lorraine Nash, Luka Bloom and Manus McQuire and Australian legends in blues maestro Ash Grunwald and Ella Hooper of Killing Heidi fame.
"We are looking forward to March and a weekend of folk, roots and blues music, songwriter and instrumental circles, Heartland Conversations, the Poet's Breakfasts and more."
For tickets and more information visit: https://bmff.org.au/
