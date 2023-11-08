Blue Mountains Gazette
The Late Linden Observatory: draft EIS incorrectly dubs local astronomy site as 'former'

TW
By Tom Walker
November 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Blue Mountains City Council has passed an urgency motion responding to plans for the Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), which refer to the Linden Observatory as "former" when it is still used for ongoing research.

Tom Walker

