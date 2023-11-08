Blue Mountains City Council has passed an urgency motion responding to plans for the Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), which refer to the Linden Observatory as "former" when it is still used for ongoing research.
The council's motion called on the Federal Department of Infrastructure and Transport to "immediately correct this error" in the airport's recently released draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood said she was "shocked" to see the site referred to as the "former Linden Observatory" six times in one chapter, "as if it's not operating".
The Gazette reported earlier this year on how the observatory will be affected by WSI flight paths, when trustee Ian Bridges said practical use of the site could be lost to overhead planes.
Cr Hollywood said representatives of the observatory met with the Department of Infrastructure and Transport to voice their concerns, but that this is not reflected in the EIS' choice of words.
"We all make mistakes, but I don't think there's actually any excuse... no one walked off and actually went and updated the EIS before it was released," she said.
Cr Hollywood said that she hopes the description of the observatory encourages locals to read the draft EIS themselves to look for any errors or oversights that could affect them.
"These are really important documents. They're going to be used to make decisions, and this is one example of an error. And I hope that actually by seeing this that it actually motivates people to actually go and look at what it means for your community.
"I've been absolutely shocked to see that Euroka Clearing is going to have, it's not just the flights are just slightly sideways. They are right overhead, and they are low.
"We are all experts in our local community, and in bushwalks that we love."
Mayor Mark Greenhill reiterated Cr Hollywood's concerns about Glenbrook's Euroka Clearing, and said: "That sacred place is absolutely ruined, for all time, by low flights. All day, every day. It's appalling.
"The utter damage that's done to the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area is there for all to see."
The draft EIS will be on exhibition until January 31, 2024. Make a submission via wsiflightpaths.gov.au, email at eis.submissions@infrastructure.gov.au, or mail to the WSI Flight Path Team at GPO Box 594, Canberra ACT 2601. Physical copies of the draft EIS will be at Springwood and Katoomba libraries.
