Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

A central piazza and no more palm trees: Have your say on Blaxland masterplan

November 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of a possible Blaxland central piazza as part of the masterplan for the town. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of a possible Blaxland central piazza as part of the masterplan for the town. Picture supplied

A new masterplan for Blaxland - including the removal of the palm trees on the Great Western Highway - has formally gone on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.