A central piazza and no more palm trees: Have your say on Blaxland masterplan

A new masterplan for Blaxland - including the removal of the palm trees on the Great Western Highway - has formally gone on public exhibition.
Blue Mountains City Council is seeking community feedback on specific initiatives in the updated masterplan before December 13.
The Blaxland Masterplan was adopted in 2018 after extensive community consultation but has since been updated to reflect further feedback.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The Blaxland Masterplan guides the future direction, planning and potential improvements to the Blaxland town centre over the next 15-20 years, and reflects the community-endorsed future vision for the town.
"The process has involved significant community consultation to inform the best possible town centre," he said.
The updated masterplan proposes that only certain key sites within Blaxland town centre could go up to four storeys when clear public benefits, such as a central piazza, are delivered. The idea of a central piazza builds on the outcomes of community consultation carried out since the masterplan was adopted.
Another key initiative in the updated masterplan is the intention to remove the Canary Island date palms along the Great Western Highway and replace them with an appropriate native species.
Households and businesses located in the 2774 postcode will be notified about the masterplan directly via returnable postcard, to provide their feedback.
The updated Blaxland Masterplan went on public exhibition from November 1. Further information can be found online at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/blaxland/
