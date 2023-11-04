Blue Mountains Gazette
Retiree who stabbed wife 17 times could die in jail

By Duncan Murray
November 4 2023 - 12:11pm
A 76-year-old man has been jailed for at least 11 years for murdering his wife. (Peter Rae/AAP PHOTOS)
A man who stabbed his wife to death to cover up their financial difficulties could spend the rest of his life behind bars for her murder.

