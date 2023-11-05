Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Arrana restaurant in Springwood scores trifecta at NSW Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence

Updated November 7 2023 - 9:48am, first published November 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arrana in Springwood has scored a trifecta at the 2023 NSW Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.