Arrana in Springwood has scored a trifecta at the 2023 NSW Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence.
The restaurant was named Regional NSW Restaurant of the Year after also winning the award for best regional formal contemporary Australian restaurant. It claimed a third nod with an honourable mention in the regional premium dining category.
The Awards for Excellence is a nationally recognised program that celebrates exceptional service and culinary talent across the state.
Restaurants are assessed on the entire dining experience including, food, beverage, service and restaurant presentation.
Business owner and manager, Leisa Cabban, said she was thrilled at the result and very grateful to the Restaurant and Catering association.
"These awards are a phenomenal result for us. Our team, lead by executive chef, Daniel Cabban, works tirelessly to ensure that all our guests have a memorable experience every time they dine with us. They deserve this recognition," she said.
"To receive the major award of NSW Regional Restaurant of the Year is an massive honour. There were some stellar restaurants that we were competing against for these awards, so be considered alongside them is a huge testament to how far our restaurant has come in its three years since opening."
Ms Cabban thanked all of the Blue Mountains community "for their constant support".
"We've been so well supported by locals since we opened and so many of our return guests are now good friends to us," she said.
"We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the state. We have so much to offer; the scenery is second to none and the people who live here make it even more special for tourists when they come to visit."
The awards night was held at Le Montage at Iron Cove Bay, Sydney on October 30. Arrana now qualifies for the national awards on November 20.
To view the full list of category winners in the 2023 Restaurant and Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence, visit the R&CA website at www.rca.asn.au.
