Buses will replace trains between Lithgow and Penrith overnight this week.
From Monday, November 6 to Thursday, November 10 from 7.30pm to 3.30am, buses will run between Lithgow and Penrith along the Blue Mountains line.
The last train from the Mountains will leave Mount Victoria at 19:01, arriving Central at 21:23.
Heading west, the replacement buses will run between Penrith and Lithgow nightly from 9.10pm to 3am.
The last train to the Mountains will leave Central at 19:18, arriving Mount Victoria at 21:36.
Trains run between Penrith and Central, some to a changed timetable.
On the roads, there are changed conditions on the Darling Causeway between Mt Victoria and Bell for road stabilisation work from November 6.
This essential maintenance work will provide a smoother road surface and improved safety for all road users.
Crews will be working up to five days a week between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, until Friday, November 17, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
And at Hartley, the Great Western Highway will be closed near Browns Gap Road for roadworks.
A signposted detour will be in place 24 hours a day, directing motorists to Mid Hartley Road before rejoining the highway.
Motorists are advised to allow approximately 10 minutes of additional travel time.
In news from the State Emergency Service, rain over the weekend led to a number of calls for help from Mountains residents.
Ten volunteers of the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit attended to eight calls for assistance from Katoomba to Blaxland on Sunday.
In one incident, roof tiles were damaged which led to part of a ceiling that collapsed into the residents kitchen. The volunteers were able to find spare roof tiles to patch the hole to stop any further damage.
Other calls included trees down across roads which were attended by SES and Blue Mountains City Council staff to make safe as well as blocked drains which flooded roadways.
