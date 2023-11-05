Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Buses take travellers along Mountains overnight

Updated November 6 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Buses will replace trains between Lithgow and Penrith overnight this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.