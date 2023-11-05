Rail crashes, rest stops and bushfires: A short history of Valley Heights

Famous for its railway museum, Valley Heights is one of the Mountains' oldest European settlements.
William Cox, constructing the first road over the Blue Mountains in 1814, noted "water and forest growth in the valley to the right". This valley, now Sun Valley, an eroded volcanic neck with nearly flat floor, has rich soil and tall stands of blue gum. Its position just off the Western Road meant farmers rested cattle and sheep there on the tedious stock route from Bathurst to the Sydney markets.
By 1830, the Valley Inn was established. Renamed the Woolpack and then the Welcome Inn, it was a busy inn, even hosting Governor Fitzroy on his tour over the Mountains in 1847.
The Western railway ruined the inn's business. The Hon. Geoffrey Eagar, Colonial Treasurer, purchased the buildings in 1870, establishing a railway platform there, firstly called Eagar's Platform, then the Valley in 1877 and Valley Heights in 1880.
Eagar renamed the inn Wyoming. From 1902, it operated as a boarding house until its demolition in 1937.
The Valley Heights station was destroyed by bushfire in 1911. In 1913, following the Glenbrook Gorge deviation, a locomotive depot was established for the assisting locomotives which had previously come from Penrith. Although the gradient approaching Valley Heights from Sydney is 1 in 60 (1.67 per cent), at Valley Heights the steeply graded 1 in 33 (3 per cent) section to Katoomba starts.
This steep gradient has caused spectacular crashes. In 1923, a runaway goods train crashed just outside the station at Valley Heights and, in 1926, an engine and lone truck broke free at Faulconbridge and sped down the mountain. It could not be stopped at Springwood or Valley Heights but at Blaxland Junction the runaway was switched to an old line and it crashed into a dead end.
The electrification of the Main Western line to Valley Heights occurred in October 1956, reaching Lithgow late 1957. In February 1957, steam operations from Valley Heights were replaced by the 46 class electric locomotives.
The role of the depot at Valley Heights in providing pilot engines remained unchanged until the early 1980s when the powerful 85 and 86 class locomotives entered service.
In 1989, the depot was closed and was used to store and service track maintenance material until 1993 when the State Rail Authority vacated the site.
Throughout their history, the engines from Valley Heights not only piloted over the longest distance in NSW, but also had to operate over the longest continual and most steeply graded mainline in Australasia.
The Valley Heights Locomotive Depot Heritage Museum (1994) and the Valley Heights Steam Tramway (1997) remember the work of the depot.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.