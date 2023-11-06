'So deserving of our support': Groups set to receive funding from election promises

Blue Mountains funding promised by Labor during the NSW election in March has been confirmed by the state government.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, announced the securing of funding for three local community organisations on November 3.
The funding for the organisations Farm it Forward, Gateway Family Services and the Bungarabee Centre is expected to come through in coming weeks.
"We live in such a vibrant, supportive region here in the Mountains and I'm proud to be part of a government that acknowledges the worth and necessity of our community sector," said Ms Doyle.
"The organisations that will benefit from this funding all contribute selflessly and tirelessly to the spirit of the Blue Mountains."
Farm it Forward will receive $100,000 towards its Growing Together program which will help them connect landowners with local young people and those who may be experiencing social isolation.
The Bungarabee Centre will also receive $100,000 for ongoing maintenance of their site in Hazelbrook. These works will support the continued operation of services including Connect Child and Family Services and Mountain Outreach Community Services, as well as a long day care centre, support for families whose children live with a disability, a peer support program for young parents and a playgroup for First Nations families hosted by the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture and Resource Centre.
Gateway Family Services will receive $50,000 toward the purchase of a new delivery vehicle. Based in Blaxland, the service supports families in many ways, enriching and strengthening relationships between parents and carers and their children. They also run emergency assistance programs, offering Christmas hampers and help with food and utility bills.
"Each of these organisations are so deserving of our support. They do what they do out of a genuine desire to make the world a better place," said Ms Doyle.
"Through the generosity of the NSW Government, they'll receive a funding boost that will provide them with much-needed support so they can continue to deliver essential services for our Blue Mountains community."
