It was the old Rhododendron Festival last Saturday, with the parade returning to Wentworth Street and the weather at its brilliant Blackheath best - misty.
But it takes more than a grey sky to keep Blackheathens away from their annual festival, so the residents lined the street to cheer on schoolchildren, pre-schoolers, community groups and random, colourfully dressed paraders.
Early starters joined the Poets' Breakfast in the church hall on Wentworth Street before the the crowning of this year's princess, Imogen Evans, in Blackheath Gardens.
Dozens of stalls were dotted through the gardens, selling everything from bric-a-brac to bracelets, donuts to doggy Christmas stockings, all to the backdrop of a range of entertainment from the Lithgow Pipe Band and Blue Mountains City Band to local choirs and dancers.
Down at the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens, hundreds of gnomes gathered among the greenery for the Rotary Gnome Convention, while at the Gardners Inn, contestants competed in the Australian roof bolting championships.
And the entertainment carried on into the night at both the New Ivanhoe Hotel and Zoe's.
Blackheath Pool opened for the season, as temperatures peaked at 14.4.
The festival winds up with Jazz at the Pub at the Ivanhoe on November 24-27.
