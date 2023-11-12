'This free event has something for everyone': Family fun day at Warrimoo Oval

Blue Mountains Youth Council is bringing the community together for a free family fun event for all ages at Warrimoo Oval on November 18.
From 4pm to 7pm there will be family-friendly games including croquet, sack races and an 'egg' and spoon race. There will be face painting, a sausage sizzle and a talk about pet ownership.
The afternoon will also include an all-abilities football game organised by the Blue Kangaroos and a quiet/sensory room. From 7.30-9.15pm, attendees will enjoy popcorn and an outdoor screening of the classic family movie, The Princess Bride.
This is the first event to be hosted by Blue Mountains Youth Council, who want it to be an inclusive, welcoming and fun occasion.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "This free, inclusive event has something for everyone and will bring people together for a fun afternoon of games and an evening movie screening.
"Blue Mountains Youth Council have cooked up a fantastic community event with activities for the whole family."
Registration is encouraged, but not essential. For more information, or to register, visit bmcc.nsw.gov.au/YouthCouncil
