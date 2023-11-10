Karu Distillery 'win in the city of sin' with medal haul in Vegas drink awards

"They say you can't win in the city of sin, but somehow we did."
Ally Ayres, co-founder of Karu Distillery with her husband Nick, said this as her first thought when asked about the four platinum medals the distillery took home in the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards.
Based in the Devils Wilderness at the foot of the Blue Mountains, the rising star distillery sent some of their spirits to Vegas earlier this year to enter into the global beverage judging event.
It was only at a recent open day that the Karu founders were notified that they had won big in several categories, with their successes reported on by Forbes.
"That was really cool and it gave us something to chat about with the people that were there... really nice to share in the excitement with people face-to-face," Ms Ayres said.
The pair had submitted four of their products: Lightning Gin, Outcask Rum, Affinity Gin, and Morita Chipotle Vodka. All four spirits were awarded platinum medals, and the latter two were also judged best-in-show for their categories.
Karu's classic Affinity Gin took home the top spot for 'Best Gin' with its complex and layered flavours of fruit and spice, whilst the ambitious new Morita Chipotle Vodka was dubbed 'Best Flavored/Infused Vodka' with its distinctive "burrito in a bottle" flavour profile.
The Morita vodka in particular was a leap of faith for the pair. Not only is it the distillery's first vodka, it's also a daring approach to flavours with its savoury focus, and has been described as "like drinking an exotic BBQ" at the World Drink Awards 2023.
"It's always a gamble when you're making a product, especially one that needs a lot of context like Morita Chipotle Vodka," Ms Ayres said.
"[But] we're very, very happy with it. It's performing really well, way better than we thought it was ever going to."
Outcask Rum was also the only platinum medal recipient in the 'Five Years and Under' rum category.
With yet another bag of accolades under their belt, Ally and Nick continue to look for ways to branch out and challenge themselves, like their award-winning Orsa Coffee Gin Liqueur made this year in collaboration with Lawson's Little Coffee Co.
To view Karu Distillery's available drinks, order online, and see upcoming events, visit their website at: https://karudistillery.com.au/.
For a list of all winners at the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, visit the website at: https://www.vegasspiritawards.com/awards/.
