What's all the buzz about the new bee store in Leura?
BUZZBUZZ has been created by Jo Day of Wentworth Falls to celebrate all things about bees and pollinators, and it has opened just in time for Australian Pollinators Week (November 11-19).
Australian Pollinators Week acknowledges the important and unique insect pollinators during our southern spring (November). Communities in the northern hemisphere have been celebrating the importance of pollinators since June 2007, however, the seasonal differences in the southern hemisphere has restricted bilateral celebrations.
The tiny Leura store opened on November 7. It is at 8/176 Leura Mall Strand Arcade (across from the toilets in the car park) and its aim is to get more people interested in bees, to learn how to protect them better and to sell beautiful bee things.
"It's possibly the tinest shop in Leura," Ms Day said. "As a keen beekeeper, I want to promote beekeeping, pollinators and all things natural and beautiful that the pollinators make happen."
The store predominantly stocks local and Australian honey, candles, tea, soaps, honeycomb, chocolate honey, jewellery, homewares, stationery and more.
"All featuring bees, birds, bugs, butterflies, flowers and the occasional bat," she said.
Ms Day is the brains behind the charming Little Paris Cafe in Katoomba which she sold several years ago. She also worked for many years in fashion.
Now her daughter Camille is off at university she said she needed to "get busy," or should we say "buzzy," and thought about making her dream bee store a reality.
"It's been brewing in my mind for a very long time. I started beekeeping nine years ago and I thought I love it so much and wanted to see what I could curate."
To celebrate the opening she has an in-store promotion giving customers the chance to win a fabulous BUZZBUZZ hamper. She has also made 100 complimentary carry bags with information on bees, what to do if you find a swarm, a packet of Bee and Bug friendly seeds, contacts for the Blue Mountains Beekeeping Club, as well as NSW Department of Primary Industries information on the deadly varroa mite.
Australia was the only continent free of the mites - the biggest threat to bees globally. As well as the varroa mite, bee populations have dramatically decreased due to loss of hives through land clearing, catastrophic bushfires and floods.
Working in the store two days a week is Blue Mountains Beekeeping Club vice president Sue Carney, who helped set up the beehives on the rooftop of the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in 2018 and has organised the collection of beekeeping books to sell.
Mrs Carney said bees are fascinating and productive little things.
"They are absolutely key to our ecosystem. More and more people realise how much we all depend on them for our food and for keeping the balance in nature."
About a third of Australia's food production relies on the nectar collectors. Bees assist in pollinating everything from flowers to onions, almonds, apples and avocados.
"One in every three mouthfuls we have on our tables is because of bees. They pollinate crops for us and for livestock," Mrs Carney said.
Ms Day said for her it's been a "wonderful project".
"It's just about celebrating bees and pollinators, the butterflies and the birds in this beautiful place we live in in the Blue Mountains and it's a celebration of all the creatives in the Mountains and within Australia."
