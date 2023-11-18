Still holding faith in the future: Blue Mountains Gazette celebrates 60th anniversary

The Sesquicentenary celebration of the Crossings in June 1963 and the Centennial celebrations in 2013 provided headlines. Throughout the years, the Gazette continued to support the long-running Rhododendron Festival, the Gnome Convention, the Wool Fiesta, jazz festivals, concerts, art competitions and exhibitions, garden festivals in Leura and elsewhere, the Winter Magic Festival, school fetes and NAIDOC Weeks. The Gazette ensured that readers knew about these local activities.