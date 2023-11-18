Blue Mountains Gazette
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Still holding faith in the future: Blue Mountains Gazette celebrates 60th anniversary

By Robyne Ridge
Updated November 19 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Gazette celebrates 60 years of publishing in 2023. Robyne Ridge of the Blue Mountains Historical Society looks back on the last six decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.