Born in London, Waters was in his teens and early twenties during the 1960s and considers himself one of the luckiest music lovers as a result. The reason why is in part due to Radio Luxembourg. At a time when commercial radio licences were not available in the UK, pop and rock music of the day was broadcast from continental Europe. This access was courtesy of the independent principality of Luxembourg - a clever move by the British record industry to circumnavigate the laws of the day.