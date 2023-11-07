Iconic star of stage and screen John Waters is celebrating the songs of the British pop invasion that changed the world of modern music forever.
Starring with Stewart D'Arrietta and The Chartbusters, Waters will present his newest show at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, November 18.
The show presents a phenomenal walk-through of nostalgia and an era of music that remains in the cellular memory of fans over several generations.
From the evocative strains of Peter Saarstedt's Where Do You Go to My Lovely and the memory dredging Waterloo Sunset by the Kinks and To Love Somebody by the Bee Gees, to the infectious grooves of Itchycoo Park by the Small Faces and the anthemic My Generation by The Who, Waters and his band reprise and reinvent the classic hits.
With a six-piece band and singers in brilliant voice, Waters recounts anecdotes and moving memories of the music of the era, taking the audience through the time continuum to songs that resound over decades and remain as relevant as ever.
Born in London, Waters was in his teens and early twenties during the 1960s and considers himself one of the luckiest music lovers as a result. The reason why is in part due to Radio Luxembourg. At a time when commercial radio licences were not available in the UK, pop and rock music of the day was broadcast from continental Europe. This access was courtesy of the independent principality of Luxembourg - a clever move by the British record industry to circumnavigate the laws of the day.
"The great boom in pop music, which started in the US with Elvis Presley and his contemporaries, took a quantum leap with the arrival of the British-led 'revolution' and was opened up to me and a whole generation by that great invention: the transistor radio," Waters said.
"We could hide under the bedclothes to muffle the sound from our parents' ears, tune in to 208 on the medium waveband, and listen to Roy Orbison and Frankie Avalon, Motown and the Four Seasons and Dion. The list was long beyond our wildest dreams. When we no longer had to hide, the Beatles exploded onto the scene followed by so many others."
For tickets, see bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.